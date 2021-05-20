Free $10 to Meijer for all people who have completed COVID-19 vaccinate

Meijer is hoping more people get the COVID-19 vaccinehttps://www.fox2detroit.com/tag/health/coronavirus-vaccine and is offering a $10 coupon off any purchase to anyone who receives the final dose of their vaccine at a Meijer store or have already completed their vaccine at another location.

Meijer announced the plan on Thursday to give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase of $50 or more to anyone who gets the vaccine in-store or has already received the vaccine to protect them against COVID-19.

READ NEXT: Fully vaccinated shoppers don't need to wear mask at Meijer stores

"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."

If you're fully vaccinated and want to claim your free $10, head to the Meijer pharmacy with your completed vaccination card.

RELATED: All Michigan COVID-19 restrictions to end by July 1

Meijer has been holding vaccination clinics since mid-January and has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, participated in community-based off-site clinics throughout the midwest and has been providing team members with a $100 bonus when they complete their vaccination process.

Meijer offers walk-up vaccines at all pharmacies of the Pfizer vaccine and each store has at least 100 doses each week and are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also set an appointment by texting COVID to 75049 or online to clinic.meijer.com to register.