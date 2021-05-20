Whitmer: All Michigan COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted July 1

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced when COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted Thursday morning.

On June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. Indoor capacity limits will be 50% and unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks indoors through the month.

On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate, "unless unanticipated circumstances arise." Whitmer said this is not expected.

These changes differ from the Vacc to Normal plan that outlined vaccination benchmarks the state said needed to be met in order to lift restrictions.

If the state followed Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%.

Currently, just under 57% of adults in Michigan have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the state changed its mask mandate, which wasn't slated to be lifted until 70% of adults had at least one dose. Under the current order, only unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, and all people can be outdoors without a mask.

