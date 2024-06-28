Free concerts, a boozy adult book fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Free summer concerts around Metro Detroit kick off this weekend.
Find details and more things to do:
Summer in the City Concert
- Friday, June 28 from 7-9 p.m.
- Southfield Municipal Campus
The free summer concert series starts Friday with jazz and R&B from SoundProof.
Summer Music Series
- Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m.
- North Rosedale Park in Detroit
Enjoy a free opera show as the summer music series kicks off for the season. Concerts will be held on Fridays around the city.
Adult Book Fair
- Sunday, June 30 from noon to 2 p.m.
- Baffin Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores
Browns Family Bookstore will bring used books to Baffin Brewing Co. for this boozy book fair.
Another book fair is planned next month, too. Sidetrack Bookshop will be at that event.
Featured
Trenton Summer Festival
- Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30
- Downtown Trenton
Celebrate the weekend before Fourth of July with fireworks, live music, and more at the Trenton Summer Festival.
4th of July Michigan Made Fest
- Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Shop Michigan-made arts, decor, and more at this Mitten-themed event.
Entry is $3 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.
Cars Under the Stars
- Sunday, June 30 from 5-10 p.m.
- M1 Concourse in Pontiac
Enjoy family fun, live entertainment, and fireworks at the M1 Concourse.
Tickets start at $20. Get tickets.