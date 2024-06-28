Expand / Collapse search

Free concerts, a boozy adult book fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 28, 2024 12:02pm EDT
Free summer concerts around Metro Detroit kick off this weekend.

Find details and more things to do:

Summer in the City Concert

  • Friday, June 28 from 7-9 p.m.
  • Southfield Municipal Campus

The free summer concert series starts Friday with jazz and R&B from SoundProof.

Learn more. 

Summer Music Series

  • Friday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m.
  • North Rosedale Park in Detroit

Enjoy a free opera show as the summer music series kicks off for the season. Concerts will be held on Fridays around the city.

Adult Book Fair

  • Sunday, June 30 from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Baffin Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores

Browns Family Bookstore will bring used books to Baffin Brewing Co. for this boozy book fair.

Another book fair is planned next month, too. Sidetrack Bookshop will be at that event.

Adult book fairs coming to St. Clair Shores brewery
Trenton Summer Festival

  • Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30
  • Downtown Trenton

Celebrate the weekend before Fourth of July with fireworks, live music, and more at the Trenton Summer Festival.

Learn more.

4th of July Michigan Made Fest

  • Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30
  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Shop Michigan-made arts, decor, and more at this Mitten-themed event.

Entry is $3 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.

Learn more.

Cars Under the Stars

  • Sunday, June 30 from 5-10 p.m.
  • M1 Concourse in Pontiac

Enjoy family fun, live entertainment, and fireworks at the M1 Concourse.

Tickets start at $20. Get tickets.

