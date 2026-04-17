Free Healthy Heart Clinic offers screenings at 9 Henry Ford Health locations

The Brief The FOX 2 Healthy Heart Clinic is Saturday, April 17 at nine Henry Ford Health locations. The free clinic begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. Everything from an EKG to blood sugar levels will get checked and doctors will be onhand.



What's the number one cause of death? It's heart disease. Here's another stat — every 30 seconds someone in the US dies from cardiovascular disease.

The backstory:

That's why we're so proud of our Healthy Heart Project with free screenings at nine Henry Ford Health locations.



Everything from an EKG to blood sugar levels will get checked, plus doctors will be there to talk to you and explain the results.

FOX 2 started this more than 20 years ago and it has been rewarding, revealing — and in some cases, life-saving.

"We found lots of young people with arrhythmias, especially possible lethal arrhythmias like Wolf Parkinson's white syndrome," said Dr. Shukri David. "We've discovered atrial fibulation in patients that can lead to strokes. We've had patients who've got coronary arterial disease and end up with open-heart surgery.

"This screening is really a great service to the community for all the patients that we serve."

Nine Henry Ford Health locations will offer the free clinic.

It all starts at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday morning - try to skip breakfast so you get a more accurate blood sugar result.

Nine Convenient Locations: