Free Healthy Heart Clinic offers screenings at 9 Henry Ford Health locations
FOX 2 - What's the number one cause of death? It's heart disease. Here's another stat — every 30 seconds someone in the US dies from cardiovascular disease.
The backstory:
That's why we're so proud of our Healthy Heart Project with free screenings at nine Henry Ford Health locations.
Everything from an EKG to blood sugar levels will get checked, plus doctors will be there to talk to you and explain the results.
FOX 2 started this more than 20 years ago and it has been rewarding, revealing — and in some cases, life-saving.
"We found lots of young people with arrhythmias, especially possible lethal arrhythmias like Wolf Parkinson's white syndrome," said Dr. Shukri David. "We've discovered atrial fibulation in patients that can lead to strokes. We've had patients who've got coronary arterial disease and end up with open-heart surgery.
"This screening is really a great service to the community for all the patients that we serve."
Nine Henry Ford Health locations will offer the free clinic.
It all starts at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday morning - try to skip breakfast so you get a more accurate blood sugar result.
Nine Convenient Locations:
- Henry Ford Genesys Heart and Vascular, 3399 Pollock Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, The Anderson Building, 1101-1199 Homewild Ave, Jackson, MI 49201
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 16151 19 Mile Rd, Suite 305, Clinton Township, MI 48038
- Henry Ford Medical Center - Second Avenue, 6525 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
- Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital, 16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075
- Henry Ford Rochester Hospital, 1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307
- Henry Ford St. John Hospital, 22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192