‘Freedom ain’t free': Wrongfully convicted want retired Detroit detective investigated

Two men who were wrongfully convicted and exonerated after serving several years in prison are still fighting for others who they say could be in prison for the wrong reasons – all because of one detective.

Mark Craighead and Lamar Monson spent Thursday protesting in front of the Detroit Police Department as part of the movement ‘Freedom Ain’t Free' as they demand retired detective Barbara Simon be investigated for her actions on the job.

"We want accountability in the justice system right now," Craighead said "Last week I filed a charge against Barbara Simon because that’s what they said that’s what we needed to do for them to investigate her - so not only do we want her investigated. I want her arrested for what she did."

Simon is accused of perjury, illegally detaining suspects, and coercing them into making false confessions.

So far, four men have been exonerated after being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned – all arrested by Simon.

"I lost 7-and-a-half years. Mr. Monson lost 21 years," Craighead said. "They go to court and end up suing the city the county and getting some money - it ain’t about the money - they can never buy that freedom."

"I’m still getting calls from prisoners in prison calling me, asking me can I help them because they had Barbara Simon," Monson said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office will investigate these cases and has requested additional funding to do so.

"This should have been investigated a long time ago - you have 1 case, 2 cases, 3 cases, same," Craighead said.

Craighead and Monson say it's not about them, it's about the people convicted of crimes they never committed.

"I’m fine, Lamar's fine. What we’re doing is gonna help us out - we think it’s a higher cause - we think we’re here for a reason and the reason is to help others," Craighead said.