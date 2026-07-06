Freedom Plane National Tour at the Henry Ford

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The Brief The Freedom Plane National Tour is taking original founding-era documents across the country for America’s 250th anniversary. It will stop here in Michigan at The Henry Ford in Dearborn from July 9-26. This exhibition is free and open to the public, but a reservation is required. Some dates are already sold out.



The Freedom Plane National Tour has landed in metro Detroit, with its special showing at The Henry Ford Museum this month.

Some of the United States’ most important historical documents are on display in honor of the country’s 250th birthday.

What is the Freedom Plane National Tour?

Big picture view:

The Freedom Plane National Tour is taking several original founding-era documents for the first time in history across the country for display at major museums to help commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

By the numbers:

Nine documents are leaving the vault and will be displayed together in eight American cities this summer, with Dearborn being one of the selected cities.

The backstory:

The "Freedom Plane" tour was inspired in part by the "American Freedom Train" that toured 48 states in 1975 and 1976 as part of the country's bicentennial celebration. It carried various pieces of American history, including the original Louisiana Purchase documents, Judy Garland's dress from The Wizard of Oz and Jesse Owens' gold medals from the 1936 Olympic Games.

Boeing’s ‘Freedom Plane’

Big picture view:

The Freedom Plane chosen to carry America’s founding documents across the country is a Boeing 737.

Local perspective:

The plane landed Monday, July 6, in Detroit with the treasured historical documents in tow.

The Henry Ford Freedom Plane National Tour

Timeline:

The special exhibit is open at The Henry Ford from July 9-26, 2026.

It’s available for viewing 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., with special extended hours until 8 p.m. on July 23. A reservation is required for that special evening viewing.

What you can do:

This exhibition is free and open to the public. Museum admission is not required, but a reservation is required due to high interest.

You can get a reservation online, onsite or by calling the museum.

Note that some days are already sold out.

You can get more information online here .