Freeway shooting injures Redford woman in Detroit

The Brief Police shutdown a section of I-96 to search for evidence after a freeway shooting in Detroit. A Redford woman was struck just after midnight before pulling onto the shoulder and running to a nearby McDonald's. She called 911 before being taken to the hospital for treatment.



A woman is recovering after being shot on the freeway in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened on I-96 just after midnight.

What we know:

State police say they were called to a McDonald's on Grand River Avenue after a woman said she had been struck while driving on the freeway.

Dispatched to 9815 Grand Rive Avenue around 12:15 a.m., police then helped transport her to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

The victim had been driving westbound on I-96 in the left center lane when an unknown vehicle approached from behind in the far left lane. The victim, later identified as a 27-year-old Redford woman, heard gunshots before the unknown vehicle sped off.

The woman pulled over to the shoulder and ran to the McDonald's and called police.

Dig deeper:

State troopers shut down westbound I-96 between Joy Road and W. Chicago Avenue to canvass for shell casings.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said police did find evidence on the freeway and an investigation to determine a motive is now underway.