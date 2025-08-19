Freeway shooting injures Redford woman in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is recovering after being shot on the freeway in Detroit early Tuesday morning.
Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which happened on I-96 just after midnight.
What we know:
State police say they were called to a McDonald's on Grand River Avenue after a woman said she had been struck while driving on the freeway.
Dispatched to 9815 Grand Rive Avenue around 12:15 a.m., police then helped transport her to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.
The victim had been driving westbound on I-96 in the left center lane when an unknown vehicle approached from behind in the far left lane. The victim, later identified as a 27-year-old Redford woman, heard gunshots before the unknown vehicle sped off.
The woman pulled over to the shoulder and ran to the McDonald's and called police.
Dig deeper:
State troopers shut down westbound I-96 between Joy Road and W. Chicago Avenue to canvass for shell casings.
First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said police did find evidence on the freeway and an investigation to determine a motive is now underway.
The Source: Details from Michigan State Police were used while reporting this story.