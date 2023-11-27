Freighter carrying 21,000 tons of wheat runs aground on Detroit River

article

A freighter ran aground Monday morning on the Detroit River.

Barbro G, which is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat, was traveling from Canada to Italy. The Coast Guard said the freighter was anchored in the river west of Belle Isle when it was reported aground at 7:37 a.m.

The Coast Guard is assessing the situation. There are no pollution concerns, damage, or injuries, the Coast Guard said.

