Freighter still stuck after running aground on Detroit River

A freighter that ran aground Monday morning remains stuck on the Detroit River on Tuesday morning.

Barbro G, which is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat, was traveling from Canada to Italy. The Coast Guard said the freighter was anchored in the river west of Belle Isle when it was reported aground at 7:37 a.m. Monday.

At 8 a.m., the Coast Guard will attempt to get the freighter moving again, a process that could take days.

"It all depends if the wind is cooperating with you and the water level rises, then it will be a little bit easier," said Sam Buchanan, who runs the JW Westcott mail boat service between Detroit and Canada. "The weather plays a big factor in whether you’re going to have an easy time getting something free or not."

Once the boat is free, there will be an investigation into what caused it to be stuck and determine if there is any damage to it.