Friday News Hit: Juneteenth rally in Detroit, auto insurance falls July 2, father's arson case takes odd twist

Following a weeklong event series that spanned virtual education lessons to slogans being painted across Woodward, Detroit residents will cap off a week of celebrating Juneteenth with a Freedom Rally in front of the Spirit of Detroit.

In what feels like very serendipitous timing as the country ponders the future role law enforcement and race should play in policymaking to breakdown barriers of systemic racism, Detroiters will host a Freedom Rally and street art unveiling at Spirit Plaza at 10 a.m. Friday. June 19 represents the official end of slavery in the United States.

Rallies of all kinds have become a common sight in Detroit and around Michigan the last few weeks. As racial unrest ignited into nationwide protests, thousands have demonstrated peacefully in the city in what many hope to believe is a turning point for injustice in America. Throughout the week's entirety, the city of Detroit has hosted virtual conversations with historians and mental health experts, fitness instructors and educators.

The weeklong celebration will end with the official unveiling of a new mural painted on Woodward Avenue that reads Power to the People.

"This one from the renowned artist Hubert Massey, was something that spoke to the fights of the 60s, which is what all these protests around the world look like a little bit now," said Rochelle Riley, director of arts and culture for Detroit. "It also speaks to the future of these kids who are going to have to carry that fight forward."

A special video presentation will conclude the day's celebration - starting at 2 p.m.

Detroit tackles high auto insurance rates

Coney dogs, cars, and sky-high auto rates - the three hallmarks for residents living in The Motor City will see some rewriting of tradition on July 2 when one of those listed gets some modification. In one of the last cases of bipartisanship put on display in Michigan politics, Republicans and Democrats came together in May 2019 to shrink the state's high auto insurance rates.

These aren't savings one would see from one less coffee - think closer to the thousands in fewer costs to car owners.

"For the first time since 1972 - two weeks from today - you can decide what's your medical coverage if you're in an accident," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Thursday night.

Under Michigan's old system, those who owned a car were forced to purchase unlimited medical coverage with their auto insurance, also called Personal Injury Protection (PIP). Legislation passed last year removed the mandate and allowed residents to keep the plan, buy reduced medical coverage, or opt-out entirely.

Duggan estimated savings to car owners could come in the realm of 30-50%.

Father of 5 who lost home in fire arrested in Atlanta, wanted for unrelated arson charge in Detroit

FOX 2 first introduced viewers to Roderick Reynolds after his home burned down while he was in the process of fixing it up. After the father of five put out a plea on GoFundMe for some extra help, the story spread quickly across the Internet - raising more than $500,000 in a week.

The feel-good story has taken some strange twists and turns as Reynolds has been arrested in Atlanta on charges of fleeing and eluding, child endangerment, child abandonment, and arson. He was initially arrested in Atlanta on criminal charges when police approached Reynolds at the airport. Police say he resisted and dropped his toddler that he was holding. Then, later in a holding cell, lit his clothes on fire - which resulted in the arson charge.

Reynolds is now wanted on an unrelated arson charge not connected to his house fire that took place in April.

Two separate arson charges for a man whose house just burned down has caused some eyebrows to raise within the Detroit Fire Department.

"That caused us to pause and say okay, we have another case against this man and maybe we should take another look at this fire," said Deputy Fire Chief Patrick McNulty.

The DFD is now taking a second look at Reynolds' house for any evidence of suspicious activity. While the fire has been labeled undetermined for now, a friend of Reynolds says the man has become paranoid that someone is trying to kill him, and "everyone is coming after him because of the money," she said.

"If he took his clothes off and set them on fire, there is clearly something wrong," said Reynolds' friend, arguing the father had a mental breakdown and needs psychiatric care.

Daily Forecast

Nice weather to end the week and temperatures reach 90 by the weekend.

Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s bid to end DACA

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.