Frost advisory overnight into Tuesday, freeze warning for some SE Michigan counties
FOX 2 - A frost advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan with temps as low as 32 in spots overnight.
A freeze warning is in place for Macomb, Lapeer and St. Clair counties and north into the thumb.
For the rest of Monday evening/overnight, a few clouds and cold and dry. Some areas of frost are expected with a low of 39.
It will be colder away from the cities.
Some late-day and evening showers are in the Tuesday forecast.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and still chilly. Some late-day and evening rain showers with a high near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 59.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 62.
A nice warm-up starts Friday for all of SE Michigan.
Friday: Partly sunny and milder with a high of 68.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. WARMER and a high near 80.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, still warm with a high of 79.
ENJOY
-Luterman