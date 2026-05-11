Frost advisory overnight into Tuesday, freeze warning for some SE Michigan counties

A frost advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan with temps as low as 32 in spots overnight.

A freeze warning is in place for Macomb, Lapeer and St. Clair counties and north into the thumb.

For the rest of Monday evening/overnight, a few clouds and cold and dry. Some areas of frost are expected with a low of 39.

It will be colder away from the cities.

Some late-day and evening showers are in the Tuesday forecast.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and still chilly. Some late-day and evening rain showers with a high near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 62.

A nice warm-up starts Friday for all of SE Michigan.

Friday: Partly sunny and milder with a high of 68.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. WARMER and a high near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still warm with a high of 79.

ENJOY

-Luterman