Funeral for Detroit man hit by car livestreamed amid COVID-19

Burying a loved one is one of life's most difficult experiences and now COVID-19 presents new challenges that make the process even more painful. Saying goodbye is a much more lonely, as having a big funeral with extended family and friends to lean on is no longer allowed.

A funeral was held Wednesday for 34-year-old Charles Rimmer Jr., who was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike near Schafer and I-96 on July 28. His service was also available on Zoom.

"I had to disappoint some people. I had to argue with some people," said his mother about who could be allowed in to the service. Funeral homes can only accommodate ten people under Gov. Whitmer's current executive order.

"I have a huge family and to tell them that they can't come to their cousin's or their nephew's or their uncle's funeral, to tell them that is hard. It was just as hard as me having to tell my girls that their brother was gone."

She even called the governor's office looking for help.

"She took my name, my number but they never called back."

Many funeral homes like this one, which was held at Trinity Chapel Funeral Home in Detroit, are now offering live streamed services, but it's not the same.

"I've had to actually open up at like 9 o clock at night just to let a loved one come in just to view their family member and just go back out because they can't attend the service," someone with the home told FOX 2.

"There is no way casinos should take preference to funeral homes and churches," Charles's mother said, a reference that casinos are open in Detroit, though at 15% capacity, and funeral homes are limited. "He should've been able to have a proper funeral."

"If you lose your loved one, I'm hoping this will change, will change that you all will be able to say goodbye to your loved ones in the proper way," she added.