Funeral for fallen Wayne County corporal, Warran police investigate possible hate crime, a timeline of 9/11

The Wayne County Sheriff's deputy who died after an inmate attacked him in a Detroit jail last week will be laid to rest today at the Third New Baptist Church.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, left behind a lot of friends and coworkers who loved him when he died. Survived by his wife and daughter, his loss isn't one that many will forget.

"My dad was a caring and loving kind and compassionate father. He always looked out for me and my mom," said his daughter Chasadie. "I feel like he played that role as a father figure to multiple people in our community and in his life."

Deandre Williams, 28, is accused of killing Searcy while the corporal was locking down the jail last week. A violent struggle ensued that left Searcy unconscious before he eventually succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized.

Williams, who was in jail on charges of carjacking, now faces life in prison.

This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lowered flags in honor of Searcy on all public buildings and grounds across the state.

Advertisement

“Our state is devastated after hearing about the loss of Corporal Bryant Searcy,” Whitmer said. “He was a professional who served our state with honor and dignity. My heart goes out to his family and the entire law enforcement community as they deal with his tragic loss.”

"The thing that I heard consistently from the people I talked to, was that he was a constant professional. Very much a person who recognized that he was in charge of the care of inmates, and even though they had done something wrong he was very professional in his interactions with them," said Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Searcy's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. The Collin Rose Memorial Foundation has also raised more than $20,000 for the family.

Family heartbroken after 6-year-old killed in crash with speeding driver

Detroit police say a speeding driver likely ignored a red light at Plymouth and the Southfield Service Drive when they smashed into a van that Nala, her aunt, and two cousins were in.

While Elizabeth Harris, Nala's aunt recently woke up from a coma and is still in a condition, Nala, at 6 years old, died.

"Furious is an understatement," Nala's mom Karone Law said. "My emotions that I'm feeling, there is no words for. My baby was snatched from me."

"She feeds the community, she's always giving back," said Willie Robinson, Elizabeth Harris' father. "They love her. (As a) matter of fact, her nickname is Liz Love because everyone loves her and that's what she puts in her food."

The driver of the truck, disoriented at the scene, was arrested and remains in custody.

Nala will be laid to rest on Friday.

Michigan launches free college plan

On Thursday Gretchen Whitmer launched the Future for Frontliners program, which will pay for the college education of 625,000 workers who served in essential roles during the pandemic.

That includes people who worked not just in the medical field, but manufacturing, sanitation, delivery, retail, and nursing homes as well.

“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said in a statement.

To be eligible, workers will need to be Michigan residents, have worked at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 - June 30, 2020, and not have previously earned an associate or bachelor's degree.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020.

Black Lives Matter supporters have property vandalized, Warren police investigate possible hate crime

A giant rock through their window, eight tires on three cars are slashed, the words "terrorist" and "get the F*** out of here" along with a swastika scribbled on their truck: that's what a Warren family were left with after suspects vandalized their belongings.

Eddie and Candace Hall say it's because of their public support for Black Lives Matter.

"For somebody to take the time to do all this - it doesn't make any sense," Eddie said.

"I feel sorry for them. I feel sorry for someone who has that much hate built up in them," said Candace.

Warren police are now investigating the destruction as a possible hate crime

Man left with $8,000 in damages after Grosse Pointe Park police total his car

A man whose view was obstructed by a large bush while attempted to cross Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Park had the left front of his car totaled when a squad car collided with him.

The crash has left Jerome Smith with more than $8,000 in repair costs for his vehicle.

His daughter, who was in the car at the time said the officers were empathetic about what happened and did a good job at the time, but the follow-up has been poor.

A police report confirms everything that Smith described what happened. The department picked up the tow bill from the accident but has declined to help any further.

Police also tell FOX 2 they haven't had any complaints from Smith about what happened. The problem for Smith, he has no collision insurance anymore so the cost to repair the vehicle is on him. He is asking the city to pick up the tab.

Detroit Police searching for man who dropped baby off at Sinai Grace

Detroit Police are looking for help identifying a man who dropped a baby off at Sinai Grace Hospital Thursday morning.

Around 9:27, a black man in his late 40's or early 50's and about 5-foot-10 pulled up to the hospital and asked another person who was entering the hospital to hold the baby while he parks his vehicle. The unidentified man then left the location and never came back.

Detroit Police are concerned for the welfare of the mother. The baby was also identified as a female and at the time appeared to be only a few hours old.

The man was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, light-colored short sleeve-shirt, and light-colored pants. He was driving a older Dodge Durango colored silver with a gold-colored rear hatch.

Daily Forecast

After some overcast and maybe a few sprinkles, it'll be sunny skies by lunchtime with a high near 70 degrees.

Never forget: A timeline of events on September 11, 2001

On September 11, 2001, more than 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked the planes and turned them into guided missiles.

It’s been 19 years since those events transpired, since “the United States became a nation transformed,” as the 9/11 Commission Report said.

Here is a timeline of what happened on that day. All times are in EDT.