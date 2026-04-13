Police, FBI digging at Detroit property

Police and members of the FBI are digging at a Detroit property Monday morning.

Authorities are digging next to a home on Oregon Street near Beechwood Street, west of I-96. The dig has involved an excavator and hand-sifting through the soil.

The FBI released a statement saying, "I can confirm that personnel from the FBI in Michigan are present today, April 13, 2026, on Detroit's west side, conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to the public at this time."

It is unclear what they are digging for, but a pair of pants, a shoe, and other objects were seen laid out.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.