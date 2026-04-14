Missing Livonia dog that was shot found after community wide search

The Brief A family dog who went missing after getting shot by a delivery driver was found safe. After she was rescued on Monday, a vet discovered she had been shot in the head, but the bullet ricocheted off her skull.



A family’s dog shot by a delivery driver was found alive after being on the run since Easter. The dog, named Daisy, was found with the help of drones and professional trappers.

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After she was rescued on Monday, a vet discovered she had been shot in the head, but the bullet ricocheted off her skull. It was not easy to track her down during her week-long disappearance, so the Livonia family had to bring in the professionals.

Daisy was shot on Easter Sunday by a spooked delivery driver with a CPL outside of her home in Livonia. Bob Roberts, who was part of the search effort, used aerial recon with his drone and thermal imaging, triangulating her position based on dedicated community members who spotted Daisy.

That was when professional trappers jumped in.

"I just immediately dropped the traps where she was last seen," said Nikki Sheldon with Backyard Dog Heroes.

Sheldon has an almost 100% success rate and was on the trail too.

"Typically, after day three they are in flight mode," she said.

They used Daisy’s sister Lucy, who is deaf, to help.

"Lucy was really the hero of the day. She followed the scent trail. She took him right to where Daisy was hiding," said Bob Roberts.

What's next:

A vet determined Daisy was shot in the head, but amazingly, the bullet ricocheted off her skull and otherwise, she’s a happy dog.