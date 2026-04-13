Detroit man faces 20 years in prison in nearly $2 million wire fraud scheme

The Brief A Detroit man faces years behind bars for wire fraud. According to court documents, Tauheed Salik Wilder filed hundreds of false claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Michigan and many other states.



A man from Detroit pleaded guilty on Monday to a nearly $2 million insurance fraud scheme.

Big picture view:

Officials say 43-year-old Tauheed Salik Wilder from Detroit pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, Wilder filed hundreds of false claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Michigan and many other states in numerous people's names.

According to court documents, he arranged for others to use ATM cards that had been issued in the names of identity theft victims to withdraw fraudulently obtained unemployment funds.

By the numbers:

Wilder's actions caused UI benefit losses of $1.8 million. He then accepted responsibility for two fraudulent PPP loans he applied for and received in his own name. This totaled $84,000, bringing the losses in Wilder’s scheme to $1.9 million.

What's next:

Wilder is expected to be sentenced on July 30 and faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge.