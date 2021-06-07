Former Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland has been sentenced to 2.5 years probation after he illegally took campaign contributions that violated state law.

During a court appearance Monday morning, Leland said he "crossed a line" when he took money he knew he shouldn't have.

The misconduct conviction was part of a plea deal secured by Leland's attorney. He originally faced a federal charge for taking thousands of dollars for free autobody work from an area businessman.

"Again, I apologize to my family and my constituents and the citizens of Detroit," he said over Zoom. "Now it's time to reinvent myself and press the reset button."

Under Leland's plea agreement, he will have to report for the first half of his probation period but won't have to for the second half. That includes paying $1,300 for court costs and following recommended compliance for alcohol and drugs.

Judge Gregory Dean Bill told Leland that he would face five years in prison if he violated the terms of his probation.

Bill also said that a one-year probation period would be merely a slap on the hand, despite Leland not being able to represent the public.