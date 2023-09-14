Garden City High School field renamed after beloved softball coach Barry Patterson

article

The softball field at Garden City High School has a new name in honor of beloved softball coach Barry Patterson, who died last year.

According to the school district, the school board approved naming the school's Lighted Field "Barry Patterson Park at Lighted Field."

Patterson, a member of the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, coached at GCHS for decades.

His Garden City coaching career started in the 1980s when he was the assistant coach of the softball and girls basketball teams.

He would move up to the head coach role of both teams and would serve as a longtime coach of the softball team until he retired last summer.

His coaching record includes dozens of championships and even a state championship. He also coached other teams in addition to the high school team.