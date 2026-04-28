Garden City man crashes Tesla into Ferndale Verizon store while fleeing police

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The Brief A 26-year-old Garden City man crashed his Tesla into a Verizon store in Ferndale after fleeing police. Emad Rehman was traveling at a high rate of speed, fleeing Royal Oak Police when he lost control on April 24. He's facing two charges.



The driver of a white-colored Tesla fled police, wove through traffic, and ran a red light before crashing into a Verizon store in Ferndale late last week.

Now, Emad Rehman, 26, of Garden City, is facing multiple charges out of Oakland County.

What we know:

On April 24, Rehman was traveling in Royal Oak before he ran a red light, according to a news release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

He then began driving through traffic at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a Verizon store, located on Woodward, near Lewiston.

He was taken into custody by police and later charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding and driving while their license was suspended.

What they're saying:

"It’s fortunate this incident ended without any injuries," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The defendant’s alleged actions recklessly endangered countless motorists and damaged a business."

What's next:

Rehman is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of $1,000 for the fleeing charge.

He'll be back in court in May for his preliminary hearing.