Garden City man crashes Tesla into Ferndale Verizon store while fleeing police
(FOX 2) - The driver of a white-colored Tesla fled police, wove through traffic, and ran a red light before crashing into a Verizon store in Ferndale late last week.
Now, Emad Rehman, 26, of Garden City, is facing multiple charges out of Oakland County.
What we know:
On April 24, Rehman was traveling in Royal Oak before he ran a red light, according to a news release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.
He then began driving through traffic at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a Verizon store, located on Woodward, near Lewiston.
He was taken into custody by police and later charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding and driving while their license was suspended.
What they're saying:
"It’s fortunate this incident ended without any injuries," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The defendant’s alleged actions recklessly endangered countless motorists and damaged a business."
What's next:
Rehman is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of $1,000 for the fleeing charge.
He'll be back in court in May for his preliminary hearing.
The Source: A news release from the Oakland County Prosecutor was cited for this story.