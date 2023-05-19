Garden City man sentenced to prison after photos of naked 13-year-old lead police to more images of young kids

A Garden City man received an 18-prison sentence for taking naked photos of a 13-year-old girl he had cared for.

Authorities say Carl Richard Drife, 60, concealed these photos for about 15 years. In 2022, online investigators found the images saved to Drife's email accounts.

When he was arrested shortly after, investigators found more sexually explicit photos of children as young as 5.

"This defendant abused his position of caregiver and abused a child he was supposed to protect," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "The sentence rightly holds him accountable for his serious offense. Our commitment to protecting children in our community is unwavering and will continue no matter when the crime comes to light."