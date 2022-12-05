Gas prices fall further with Metro Detroit costs the lowest in the state

Michigan gas prices dropped another straight week after recording another 20 cent reduction in costs at the pump.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.44 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel - about 79 cents less than last month. For Metro Detroit, the price is even lower at $3.29 a gallon.

Motorists are entering the holiday season paying about $51 a gallon for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is down about $10 from last month.

AAA says demand has stayed steady while gas stocks have climbed recently, which has eased the cost on the pump. A spokesperson for The Auto Club Group said pump prices will continue to fall this week after tumbling so much a week before.

Metro Detroit's gas prices are even less than they were last year, despite the year of extreme swings in petrol costs. The most expensive gas can be found in Jackson and Traverse City at $3.61 a gallon.