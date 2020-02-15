Gas tanker catches fire I-696 near Groesbeck

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday Michigan State Police responded to the area of I-696 eastbound near Groesbeck for a gas tanker that caught fire.

Police say the truck was loaded with liquid nitrogen. The tanker caught fire around the wheels on the right side of the truck. No injuries were reported.

Roseville Fire put out the flames and checked the air quality for any possible leaks.

MSP motor carrier and the Fire chief determined that the truck was not stable enough to tow off the freeway to offload the nitrogen, another tanker headed to the scene, leaving the right 2 lanes closed for a couple of hours.

Use caution in that area.