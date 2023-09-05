Gay-owned Birmingham realtor has pride flag stolen twice

A Birmingham realty company has needed to replace its rainbow pride flag not once, but twice after its owner said it was ripped from the business front.

Police can't say definitively that the theft classifies as a Hate Crime, but it is an example of what Congresswoman Haley Stevens says is a rise in crimes targeting the LGBTQI+ community.

"We are not going to allow hate and discrimination to rear its head here on Merrill and Bank Street or anywhere in Oakland County," said Stevens, who spoke during a press conference Tuesday.

She was alongside James Cristbrook, owner of Shain Park, Realtors in Birmingham.

"The second time I actually put up a sign that added to it that said somebody took our first one. Clearly they don’t understand about peace and love," he said.

Cristbrook was less flippant when it was stolen a second time.

"The second one was stolen and then it was very hurtful. It was like there’s a mission here," he said.

Police have investigated the case and are looking for surveillance video and other evidence. Unfortunately, they have not been able to develop a suspect.

Stevens sits on the Equality Caucus in Washington D.C. They monitor crimes against the community across the country.