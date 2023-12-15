General Motors laying off 1,300+ workers in Michigan

More than 1,300 General Motors employees in Michigan will be out of work indefinitely to start the new year.

In Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) notices filed with the state, the automaker said it would be laying off workers at its Orion Assembly in Lake Orion and Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping.

In Lake Orion, 945 employees will be laid off, while 369 are being laid off in Lansing.

GM's first WARN notice for Orion Assembly was filed in October, and included more than 900 workers. Additional layoffs, which bring the number of impacted employees to 945, were noted in a WARN notice filed last week.

The layoffs will be in phases beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

These layoffs come after the company said it would be delaying electric pickup truck production at Orion Assembly. GM said in October that it would start making electric Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups in late 2025.