General Motors reduces Factory Zero to one shift, laying off 1,200 workers

The Brief General Motors announced it is reducing production at Factory Zero, leading to over a thousand workers being laid off. Former President Joe Biden visited the Detroit-Hamtramck site back in 2021. The Detroit News reports GM is cutting 1,200 jobs at its Factory Zero site and battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio.



General Motors says it will reduce to one shift at Factory Zero, laying off more than 1,200 workers.

Timeline:

Former President Joe Biden visited the Detroit-Hamtramck site back in 2021. He was driving one of the electric Hummers, and things appeared to be shifting in the right direction.

GM announced the Factory Zero name change in October 2020, signaling GM's commitment to the EV revolution. Then, less than three years after Biden’s visit, Fox 2 reported that at least a half dozen fire calls led to safety changes at the plant.

Although not all of them were for fires, the automaker adjusted its policies to protect employees.

In June 2025, GM announced a four billion dollar investment in gas and electric production, doubling down on its promise for a more electric fleet. But two months later, a shutdown at Factory Zero led to the workforce scaling back production of its first and second shifts.

The Detroit News reports GM is cutting 1,200 jobs at its Factory Zero site and battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio. A spokesperson for the automaker says it's downsizing because of "slower near-term EV adoption and an evolving regulatory environment."

What they're saying:

The response goes on to say:

"Despite these changes, GM remains committed to our U.S. manufacturing footprint, and we believe our investments and dedication to flexible operations will make GM more resilient and capable of leading through change. Impacted employees may be eligible for SUBpay and benefits in accordance with the National GM-UAW Agreement."

When former President Biden was in office, part of his platform was a push to have more EVs on the roads by the 2030s.

Now that President Donald Trump is in office, that push has stalled.