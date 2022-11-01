Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks.

Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier this month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.

"You don't even need to be a police officer to understand there must have been 1,000 different things that could have been done other than shooting him," Fieger said.

The names of the officers haven't been released.

"It's not acceptable, but it's common practice to keep the names of the officers who engage in this type of activity secretive," Fieger said.

Burks' family called police for help after he sliced his brother's tires earlier this month.

Body camera footage showed officers trying to get Burks to drop the knife before police say he charged at them.

Porter Burks, 20, is seen on bodycam video as officers tried to get him to put down a knife. Police said he ran toward him, and they shot him out of fear for their lives.

"The autopsy reports no shots were fired at close range and he was shot 19 times," Fieger said.

Shortly after the shooting, Detroit Police Chief James White released the body camera footage leading up to the shooting and said Michigan State Police would be doing an independent review of the force used, per protocol.

Burks had prior, serious run-ins with police after allegedly stabbing three family members, including his 7-year-old step-sister in the neck. Regardless of his past, Fieger said Tuesday he did not see de-escalation techniques in officers' interaction with Burks that October morning, and said the family disclosed he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

"You knew he was sick. The family that told you, you had experience why did you shoot him?" Fieger said.

It could take up to 2 ½ years before this case is heard in Wayne County courts. Fieger said they may also file another separate suit in federal court for civil rights violations.