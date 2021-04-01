Georgia man charged after fatal shooting at Detroit motel

A Georgia man is facing charges after a man was killed at a Detroit motel on Saturday.

Police were called to the 14700 block of 8 Mile Road just before midnight for a shooting.

It is alleged that Darryl Henry Johnson, 24, of Georgia, Otis Coil, 29, of Detroit, and four other people were at a gathering at the motel when there was an argument. Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Coil during that dispute, police said.

Johnson is also accused of pointing a gun at two women and two men who were at the gathering. He then fled the scene before surrendering to police.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of felonious assault, and five counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arragained Friday.