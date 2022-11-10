German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire

article

A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday.

When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.

They found the unresponsive dog inside and took it outside, where oxygen was administered. The dog regained consciousness.

(Photo: Hamburg Township Public Safety Department)

The woman, who was the only person inside at the time, was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. She is stable, authorities said.

Authorities said the home was heavily damaged but was quickly put out, so the flames were contained to the area of the master bedroom and the attic space directly above it.