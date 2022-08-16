Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

article

A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks.

The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources said the slide is a partnership between the Summer Youth Employment Program and Healthy Kidz Inc. The Youth Employment Program encourages young people to consider careers in natural resources.

