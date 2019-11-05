It's a rainy Wednesday in Detroit's core city neighborhood where Grand River meets 16th Street on the city's west side.

It is also where St. Leo's has stood for decades helping the poor, while popular eateries like Ochre Bakery are popping up - along with the huts - a hot little housing area. And right in the middle of it all is Gildform.

"My true gift is the ability to take an idea and turn that into a physical reality," said Karissma Yve.

Karissma, 26, is a jewelry designer and manufacturer, making the jewelry design process available to companies everywhere.

"You can be anywhere in the world and upload your 3-D model into our web application," she said. "Select from various materials and finishes and even assembly options - and produce your jewelry product right there in real time.

"What you get is an on-demand piece of jewelry that is manufactured right here in the city of Detroit."

Karissma says Gildform is Detroit's only on-demand jewelry manufacturing company - helping start-ups and established brands take their ideas from concept to creation.

"We're also working with large companies like Shinola," she said. "We've worked with Marvel Black Panther in doing their fully licensed jewelry collection and manufacturing that."

Karissma says just one 3-D model can be used to create the same design in different sizes, in different metals. Karissma's necklace is also another necklace, and a cuff bracelet and more, saving time - and money.

"So you can have continuity in the designs you're creating," she said. "We are really disrupting the jewelry and the fashion industry in terms of the way that people are making - the way that people are producing their ideas," she said.

Which is important for this self-made businesswoman - helping other businesses realize their vision.

"When I see these companies go from $10,000 to $100,000 in revenue - that is exciting," she said.

And best of all - this Detroiter is doing it all in her hometown.

"Really what I want people to know is that no idea is too big - too grand," she said. "And anything is possible."

