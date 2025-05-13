Girl, 15, kicks suspect in the groin in Lake St. Clair Metropark attack

The Brief A 15-year-old girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark kicked a 23-year-old man in the groin after he reached inside her pants, the prosecutor said. Abdulnasar Muthana was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual assault for the incident. Authorities said he followed her and other girls in the park prior to the assault.



A 15-year-old girl was targeted by a 23-year-old man at Lake St. Clair Metropark when she fought him off by kicking him in the groin.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the 23-year-old man was charged with criminal sexual assault of the teenager on Sunday, May 11.

The prosecutor said the girl was with two other teenagers at the park in Harrison Township when Abdulnasar Muthana started to harass and make sexual gestures in their direction.

Muthana later approached the girl and grabbed her bottom before forcing his hand into her pants, the prosecutor said.

The girl kicked him in the groin and then ran away.

Metro Park Police and the Macomb County Sheriff Deputies took Muthana into custody.

He's now being charged with fourth degree criminal sexual assault. If convicted, he could get two years in jail and must register as a sex offender.

He was given a $50,000 bond and, if convicted, must have no contact with children and is barred from entering parks.

"I commend the bravery of the young victim and survivor of the confrontation. I praise the quick work of law enforcement for apprehending this offender. My office remains dedicated to protecting our children, seeking justice for victims, and holding offenders accountable in a court of law," said Lucido.

What's next:

Muthana is due back in court on May 27.