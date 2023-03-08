'Give my family some type of peace': Loved ones of murdered Aaron Carter want justice

His name was Aaron Carter, and someone murdered him in a Detroit east side neighborhood last July.

As much as he loved video games and fashion, he loved his family too. Sadly, they won’t get to see the 22-year-old live out his dreams.

"The last time I talked to him, it's like I felt something was wrong," said Kenyatta Patterson, Aaron's aunt. "He just kept saying, ‘Nah auntie, I’m good.’ We were looking right in each other’s eyes, but I knew something was wrong."

Not long after that, loved ones say someone killed Aaron Carter in the 19000 block of Eureka near E. Outer Drive. It happened July 15 at 7:30 in the evening.

Aron’s family believes it was a setup over jealousy.

"I feel like that was something that I wish I could have done more of, (if I could have) stepped in, when I had a feeling that something wasn’t right. " said Juan Grisby, his father. "The people he was hanging around wasn’t right."

"He still had his life ahead of him, and he had so much planned," said Christina Grisby, Aaron's mother.

"When we talk about these types of injuries, they don't just impact the person who is injured, they impact the family that surrounds them. They impact the community that surrounds them," said Dr. Patrick Carter, co-director U-M Institute of Firearm Injury Prevention.

Carter is co-director of the Institute of Firearm Injury Prevention at University of Michigan. It is a team of researchers aimed at reducing the number of shootings and suicides caused by guns.

The year prior to its formation, the institute says nearly 40,000 people died of gun violence nationally. For some perspective that is enough to nearly fill Comerica Park to capacity.

"I’m an emergency physician by training. I still see patients," Carter said. "One of the things that goes through my mind, regularly, is that by the time I see somebody with a firearm injury in the trauma bay, in a hospital setting, we’ve failed as a society."

Dr. Carter doesn’t want to see what happened to Aaron Carter’s family to happen to another family.

Aaron’s family doesn’t want others to feel that pain either. His mom carries her son with her in her heart and around her neck.

"It’s a picture of me and him, but I just took his picture right there, and on the other side, it’s from when he was a baby," she said. "So I wear this practically every day."

"My brother won’t see me graduate college in the next year," said Aariyan Carter, his sister. "He won’t be here for that. So if somebody could just please give my family some type of peace, it would just mean a lot."

If you have any information about who killed Aaron, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. there’s a $2,500 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest, and you will remain anonymous.

Aaron Carter.



