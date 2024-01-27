GLWA continues working up to repairs on large water main break in Northville

article

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Northville that damaged Baseline Road on Friday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has dewatered the break site as of Saturday morning. The break was discovered at around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Baseline Road near Novi Street.

Crews isolated the break on Friday and used pumps to remove most of the water to see the damaged pipe, GLWA says.

30-inch water transmission main break on Baseline Road in Northville (photo: GLWA)

Crews are removing additional pavement on Saturday and working to place a trench box, making it safe to inspect the pipe and determine what's needed for repairs.

Northville Township says there is no boil advisory at this time.

More information will be shared as it becomes available, GLWA says.

