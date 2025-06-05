GLWA: Don't run your dishwashers or washing machines during heavy rain in Metro Detroit

The Brief People are asked to avoid using their dishwashers and washing machines during today's heavy rain, if possible. During rainstorms, this extra water can overwhelm the system and lead to flooding. The GLWA said its system is working as designed, and has the capacity to handle water from the heavy rainfall.



Though the Great Lakes Water Authority said its system has the capacity to handle the heavy rain Metro Detroit has gotten and will continue to receive, it is urging people to take steps to reduce flooding chances.

People are asked to avoid using their dishwashers and washing machines during this heavy rain, if possible.

Related article

During rainstorms, this extra water can overwhelm the system and lead to flooding since many communities are part of a combined sewer system. In a combined system, wastewater and stormwater both flow through the same pipes, known as gray infrastructure, and go to a wastewater treatment plant.

This means that during periods of intense rain, the system can get overwhelmed and flood roads and basements.

GLWA is also advising people who live in flood-prone areas to remove valuable items from their basements to be safe.

Related article

GLWA experiences power redundancy issue

According to GLWA, there was an issue earlier this week with the DTE equipment that provides power redundancy to the Water Resource Recovery Facility in Detroit. This facility runs on triple power, but is currently not at full power.

Despite this, the authority said the facility is still operating at full capacity.

Rain forecast

Some areas of Southeast Michigan have already gotten 2 inches of rain, and even more is on the way.

Rain totals through 4 a.m. range from 0.50" to 2.0", which may lead to some localized flooding. The heaviest rain this morning will fall along and south of I-94.

The widespread rain tapers off later in the morning, with some spotty showers possibly lingering into the afternoon. After that, dry weather returns.

Related article