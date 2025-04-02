Expand / Collapse search

GLWA: Don't use dishwashers or washing machines during heavy rain

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  April 2, 2025 9:25am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Risk of severe storms and flooding today

A flooding threat is coupled with a chance for severe thunderstorms in Metro Detroit on Wednesday. Alan Longstreet breaks down what to expect today.

The Brief

    • A Flood Watch has been issued for Metro Detroit for Wednesday night into Thursday.
    • GLWA said the predicted rainfall amount is within the design capacity of the regional system, but is still encouraging people to take precautions.
    • Don't run your dishwasher or washing machine during heavy rain because it could overwhelm the sewer system.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - With a Flood Watch issued for all of Metro Detroit later Wednesday and 1-2 inches of rain in the forecast, residents are urged to prepare for possible flooding.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said Tuesday that the predicted rainfall amount is within the design capacity of the regional system, which is dry after last weekend's rain. Still, GLWA issued guidance to residents just in case.

GLWA said that people who live in low-lying areas should remove valuables from their basement. They should also do so if they have experienced flooding before.

Related

Metro Detroit storm outlook: Severe weather, flooding both threats Wednesday
article

Metro Detroit storm outlook: Severe weather, flooding both threats Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms and flooding are both in the forecast Wednesday in Metro Detroit, with storms expected in the afternoon and potential flooding overnight.

Additionally, during the heavy rain, people are asked not to run dishwashers or washing machines. During rainstorms, this extra water can overwhelm the system and lead to flooding. 

The Flood Watch will be in effect for Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, St. Clair County, and Macomb counties. 

The National Weather Service said there is a threat of rivers, creeks, and streams flooding. There could also be flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Featured

Michigan's severe storms highlight urgent need for better water management - What you can do
article

Michigan's severe storms highlight urgent need for better water management - What you can do

As powerful storms continue to hit Michigan, green infrastructure like rain barrels and rain gardens are becoming more important for mitigating flooding and water contamination.

Severe WeatherOakland CountyWayne CountyMacomb CountyMonroe County