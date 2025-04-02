GLWA: Don't use dishwashers or washing machines during heavy rain

The Brief A Flood Watch has been issued for Metro Detroit for Wednesday night into Thursday. GLWA said the predicted rainfall amount is within the design capacity of the regional system, but is still encouraging people to take precautions. Don't run your dishwasher or washing machine during heavy rain because it could overwhelm the sewer system.



With a Flood Watch issued for all of Metro Detroit later Wednesday and 1-2 inches of rain in the forecast, residents are urged to prepare for possible flooding.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said Tuesday that the predicted rainfall amount is within the design capacity of the regional system, which is dry after last weekend's rain. Still, GLWA issued guidance to residents just in case.

GLWA said that people who live in low-lying areas should remove valuables from their basement. They should also do so if they have experienced flooding before.

Additionally, during the heavy rain, people are asked not to run dishwashers or washing machines. During rainstorms, this extra water can overwhelm the system and lead to flooding.

The Flood Watch will be in effect for Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, St. Clair County, and Macomb counties.

The National Weather Service said there is a threat of rivers, creeks, and streams flooding. There could also be flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.