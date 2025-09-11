GM closes Warren office after employees sickened by Legionnaires' disease

article

The Brief General Motors has closed its office in Warren after two of their employees were infected by Legionnaires' disease. The automaker confirmed the cases, which occurred at the Cole Engineering building. The building will remain closed until at least Sept. 22.



General Motors says it is temporarily shutting down one of its buildings after two of the automaker's employees at the Cole Engineering Center became sickened by Legionnaires' disease.

The facility will remain closed until at least Sept. 22 to locate the source of the infection.

What we know:

Two GM workers employed at the Cole Engineering Center in Warren have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, the automaker told FOX 2 on Thursday.

The Macomb County Health Department notified GM of the cases on Sept. 10, the company said, and out of an abundance of caution decided to close the building.

GM added that it had tested for bacteria at the tech center and had not found any sources of Legionnaires' disease. It has hired a third-party company to do additional testing, but said the Cole Engineering Center has not been confirmed as the source.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' disease is caused by a bacteria called legionella commonly found around water sources like cooling towers and HVAC systems that keep buildings cool.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it causes pneumonia which appears two to 10 days after someone is infected by the bacteria.

Symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, and a fever that can escalate to chest pain, nausea, and other cognitive problems.