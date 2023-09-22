GM Pontiac workers join Stand Up UAW strike: 'We just want what we deserve'

Workers at the General Motors Redistribution Center in Pontiac are some of the latest UAW members to walk off the job on Friday - more than a week into the historic strike against the Big Three.

Some on the picket line say they remember the strike in 2019 like it was yesterday.

"Honestly I didn’t want to go through a strike again but I had to do what I have to do, to support my family because inflation is out of control," said Aleshia Price, UAW Local 653.

Meanwhile other union members are on edge.

"This my first time, I’m nervous about everything but I’m here to support," said another worker.

"I just look at it like we’re out here picketing for labor reasons, fair labor," said Anthony Swayfford, Local 653. "And you know we just want what we deserve and what we need, you know."

"At the end of the day it’s all about supporting - these are all my peoples we’re out here trying to do a good thing, trying to get the raise we want," said Dawan Washington, Local 653.

Meanwhile GM released a statement saying in part, saying:

""Today’s strike escalation by the UAW’s top leadership is unnecessary. The decision to strike an additional 18 of our facilities, affecting more than 3,000 team members plus their families and communities, adds validity to the blueprint identified in last night’s leaked texts -- that the UAW leadership is manipulating the bargaining process for their own personal agendas.

"We have contingency plans for various scenarios and are prepared to do what is best for our business, our customers, and our dealers."

