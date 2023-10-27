GM, Stellantis make offer to UAW matching Ford's 25% wage increase

article

General Motors and Stellantis have made an offer to the United Auto Workers that would match a recent wage increase from Ford, sources told FOX 2.

Sources familiar with the talks say an offer say GM and Stellantis NV have offered the UAW 25 percent wage increases, the same as Ford's offer in the tentative agreement it reached Wednesday.

There are no confirmed tentative agreements with GM and Stellantis at this time, as talks continue.

The auto industry has lost billions from the strike which for the first time, which targeted select plants from all three automakers for walkouts the past six weeks.

The four-year Ford tentative deal, which still has to be approved by 57,000 union members, came about following a contentious strike that began Sept 15.

All final agreements must be approved by union leaders and voted on by members from each company, a process that could take weeks.

Ford has said that the strike has cost the company more than $1 billion, while GM recently announced its losses at more than $800 million.

According to the UAW, the previous Ford agreement included:

25% wage increases.

150% raise for current Ford temporary workers.

Up to 85% immediate raise for some workers at Sterling Axle/Rawsonville.

68% increase of starting wages.

33% increase of top wages.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.