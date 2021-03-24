‘Go get your pig’: Pig caught on camera running down Detroit street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Shamara McCray was driving home after picking up a bacon cheeseburger from Wendy’s when she saw something roaming on Lappin Street in Detroit.
"I didn’t know what it was. It was a real big black thing," she said.
So she slowed down to get a closer look.
"It was a big pig. I didn’t know pigs was that big," McCray said.
A pig runs down a Detroit street on March 24, 2021.
She said she called her father, who told her to take a video because no one would believe it. McCray said she’s never seen a pig in the area, near the Detroit and Harper Woods border.
She recorded the pig and posted a video that has gotten a lot of attention on social media.
"Everybody just like, trying to say they bought it with a stimulus check," McCray said.
Detroit Animal Control said they haven’t had any reports of a pig on the loose, but they are seeing what they can do to help.
Neighbors told McCray the pig is a pet.
"Go get your pig before somebody go and cook it," McCray said.