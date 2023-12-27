Good Samaritan hit while checking on drivers after Ann Arbor crash

article

A good Samaritan was hurt Tuesday morning when they stopped to check on drivers after a crash in Ann Arbor.

Police said the person was hit by a driver who swerved to avoid the crash at the intersection of Washtenaw and Pittsfield around 5:50 a.m. The good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The original crash was caused by a 30-year-old man who pulled in front of a vehicle after not stopping for a flashing red light. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Both drivers involved also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.