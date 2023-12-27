Expand / Collapse search

Good Samaritan hit while checking on drivers after Ann Arbor crash

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A good Samaritan was hurt Tuesday morning when they stopped to check on drivers after a crash in Ann Arbor.

Police said the person was hit by a driver who swerved to avoid the crash at the intersection of Washtenaw and Pittsfield around 5:50 a.m. The good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Related

Witness of Garden City car crash shot in the face, suspect killed by police
article

Witness of Garden City car crash shot in the face, suspect killed by police

A Westland man was shot in the face Tuesday morning after approaching the scene of a car crash to offer assistance.

The original crash was caused by a 30-year-old man who pulled in front of a vehicle after not stopping for a flashing red light. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. 

Both drivers involved also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live