Google developing search tool to help Detroiters find affordable housing

Google is developing a mobile-friendly search tool to help people find affordable housing in Detroit.

Thirteen Google employees will spend the next six months working and supporting Detroit's Housing And Revitalization Development Department to develop the tool.

"We’ve had some opportunities to speak with some residents of Detroit and understand how we should go about creating something that’s usable and accessible to them," said Gabriel Doss, a program manager fellow with Google. "As a native Detroiter, I’m thrilled about this project. No city in the world has residents that work as hard as Detroiters do."

The tool will launch later this year.

Google worked with San Francisco to create a similar tool, called Dahlia, in 2016.