Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding press conference with COVID-19 update Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on Wednesday, January 13 from Lansing, Mich. Image; Gov. Whitmer's office.

She'll be joined by her chief medical officer and Lt. Governor for the announcement, which is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the press conference onsite and on Facebook.

After weeks of promises of more vaccines from state and federal officials, supplies still remain limited for much of the state. However, almost 2 million doses have been administered and the state's most populous counties are reaching moderate coverage of administrations. According to data from the state, Oakland and Wayne County have each administered more than 200,000 doses.

The rollout of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines was slower than anticipated. Inclement weather last week also caused delays in the distribution of some tens of thousands of doses, which was capped with a visit to the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo by President Joe Biden.

AstraZeneca's new vaccine is also effective, but only showed marginal benefits against new coronavirus variants.

However, both Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine and Novavax's candidate that doesn't require cold-temperature storage mean more encouraging news is on the way after both receive final approval from the FDA.

While rolling out as many injections continue to be the state's top priority, it has also promised to do so in an equitable fashion.

Recent data released from the state shows that might not be happening, however. Only 3.7% of vaccine doses administered have gone to Black residents in Michigan while 41.7% have gone to white residents.

Those statistics remain fluid due to almost half of the doses administered went to people who didn't have their race listed. Other statistics to keep an eye on include:

Women make up more than 60% of first-dose administration

Age groups 65-74 make up the largest proportion of first and second-dose shots. While people age 75 and up have gotten the second-most first dose shots, it's the younger age group that's gotten more second-dose shots.

Northern Michigan counties have received the largest coverage of vaccines. Schoolcraft County has only administered 2,033 shots but has inoculated about 30% of its residents. Oakland County, the state's most populated county has covered about 16% of its residents.

Prior to her press conference, Whitmer testified in front of a U.S. Senate committee on the need for infrastructure investment.