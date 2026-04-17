Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of emergency in Ann Arbor amid tornado cleanup

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The Brief Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Ann Arbor after severe weather hit the area earlier in the week. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the city causing damage, including the destruction of two ice rinks. Emergency responders have been working to restore electricity and clear debris.



A state of emergency has been declared in Ann Arbor after severe weather slammed into the city overnight Tuesday going into Wednesday.

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On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Ann Arbor, which allows the city to seek assistance financially to help cover emergency response costs and repair damages. This comes after Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor requested the declaration.

"On behalf of the City of Ann Arbor, I want to thank Gov. Whitmer for her swift action and support during this challenging time," said Mayor Taylor. "This declaration ensures we have access to critical state resources and coordination that will help us recover more quickly and safely."

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The backstory:

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the city causing damage, including the destruction of two ice rinks. Meanwhile, trees were downed and power lines were destroyed.

Thousands were left without power.

Emergency responders have been working to restore electricity and clear debris.

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