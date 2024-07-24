Gov. Whitmer signs $82.5B state budget into law for 2025

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $23.4 billion education budget on Tuesday. And in Detroit on Wednesday, she gave her signature to the rest of the spending plan – combined, the state's 2025 budget is approximately $82.5 billion.

"We have delivered a pragmatic, balanced budget that delivers on the kitchen table issues," Whitmer said.

The budget, which was passed by Democrats in June, includes spending on infrastructure, housing, childcare and more for the next fiscal year.

Surrounded by state leaders, the governor used the backdrop of a Detroit fire station to emphasize a focus on public safety – funneling money towards areas local law enforcement can use.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan credited the budget with continuing violence intervention programs in the city.

"You go to the Warrendale neighborhood for the last year, the shootings are down 70%," Duggan said. "It is absolutely a function of the community violence teams."

On the education front, republicans have hammered Whitmer and Democrats on school safety funding and teacher retirement accounts.

Republican State Rep. Donni Steele said she does not think the education budget is good "at all."

"If you really want to give money to each school district, let's give the school allowance," Steele said. "Every superintendent wants the school allowance dollars because then they can dictate what is best for their individual school district."

In response, Whitmer said, "we made a historically high investment in our public education system. I wanted to articulate specific things. The legislature wanted to give districts more flexibility, and so that’s what they have. It does not mean a cut in mental health. It does not mean a cut in any other things."

Millions were set aside to expand pre-kindergarten.

When asked if millionaires should get free pre-K for their children, Whitmer pointed to the bigger picture.

"I understand the argument that all things should be means tested. I get that. And I do think that people with more means should make a greater investment. But at the end of the day, we don't want that determination to rest on whether or not all kids are able to participate in universal pre-K."

Revenues are expected to be on the decline in coming years, which can affect budgetary outcomes.

"We're being prudent, I think, in terms of our budget, so we have a strong balance sheet," said House Speaker Joe Tate.