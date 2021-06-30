Gov. Whitmer to announce ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ to incentivize vaccinations

article

On Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a new vaccine sweepstakes incentive.

The "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" will give vaccinated Michiganders the chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships via a lottery-style raffle.

Whitmer will join with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways to announce the launch the program, created to encourage more Michiganders to get the COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning.

