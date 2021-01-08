Gov. Whitmer will call on schools to return to classrooms by March 1, AP reports

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to call on Michigan public schools to reopen their classrooms March 1 after several months of remote schooling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Her decision to return to in-person learning will come during a scheduled press conference Friday, the Associated Press reported. She's scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

Throughout the pandemic, education flows have been disrupted by outbreaks of the coronavirus. In November, Whitmer closed in-person learning for high school students after cases surged in the state. The state's most recent order allowed local districts the option of reopening high school classrooms.

Earlier this week, students and staff at some Michigan high schools returned to the classroom after closures were implemented in 2020.

Other districts, like Detroit Public Schools, remained remote.

Many schools have been fully remote during the pandemic. The governor will not seek to require in-person classes -- her unilateral emergency powers were curbed by a court ruling -- but wants face-to-face instruction to at least be offered.

Following a brutal conclusion to 2020 when cases soured around the state and pushed hospitals near their April peak for capacity, new daily cases have fallen. Health experts remain concerned about a post-holiday bounce due to the increased exposure of families traveling for Christmas.

Moving in lockstep with the falling cases is the state's vaccine distribution, which will enter phase 2 next week when educators become eligible to get inoculated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.