Grand Army of the Republic building in Detroit to be home of new steakhouse

A building that resembles something out of medieval times in downtown Detroit will be converted into a new steakhouse restaurant and even space.

A real estate firm purchased the iconic Grand Army of the Republic building, located at the intersection of Grand River and Cass, it announced Wednesday.

"Situated in the heart of the District Detroit and Grand Circus Park, the GAR Building has been an icon since opening in the late 1800’s," said Joe Barbat, chairman & CEO of Barbat Holdings. "We plan to allocate space for a public memorial room that will display many artifacts that have been left behind to ensure that the building's historic character is preserved and highlighted."

Barbat Holdings is based out of West Bloomfield and oversees some two million square feet of retail and office space.

The incoming restaurant will be called Prime Concepts Detroit.

The GAR building's unique place in Southeast Michigan history goes back to 1899 when it was first built. It was constructed as a place where veterans of the American Civil War could gather. The five-story building was built over a two-year period.

It's since been renovated and then received the 2019 Governor's Award for Historic Preservation.

"The new steakhouse concept and event space has been in the works for more than three years," said Stolion Liti, who will oversee operations at the restaurant. "We look forward to sharing this concept with Detroit and the surrounding community."