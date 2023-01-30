Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards

Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut.

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January.

A single chef from Michigan was nominated for the highest honor of Outstanding Restaurateur: Sandy Levine, who owns The Oakland in Ferndale and Freya and Chartreuse in Detroit. They were one of 20 semifinalists named for the award.

Under the Outstanding Chef category, Hajime Sato, who prepares at the sushi restaurant Sozai in Clawson was nominated. His eatery was previously named as one of Bon Appétit's '50 Best New Restaurants" last year.

Amado Lopez of Casa Amado Taqueria in Berkley was nominated for an emerging chef award while Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit was named in the running for the new Outstanding Bakery category.

Only Spencer in Ann Arbor was nominated in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages award.

Finally, in the regional category of best chefs for the Great Lakes area, there were eight chefs that were nominated:

Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit, MI

Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI

Norberto Garita, El Barzon, Detroit, MI

Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit, MI

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit, MI

Michael Ransom, Ima Izakaya, Detroit, MI

Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit, MI

The final list of nominees will be announced March 29 and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on June 5.