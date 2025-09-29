Grand Blanc Twp church shooting: Michigan governor orders flags lowered after deadly attack

The Brief Flags have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff this week in honor of the people killed in an attack at the Grand Blanc Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At least four victims have been confirmed dead after police say Thomas Jacob Sanford shot churchgoers and lit the building on fire. Sanford was also killed after being shot by police.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff this week following a deadly shooting and fire at a church in Grand Blanc Township.

At least five people are dead, including the suspect, after the attack during Sunday services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Whitmer's order applies to U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state. Flags will return to full-staff on Saturday.

"My heart is breaking for this community," Whitmer said. "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Our state is in mourning alongside the victims, their families, and the entire community in Grand Blanc Township."

Police confirmed Sunday that four victims were killed, and there could be more victims.

"I am devastated by the shooting this morning that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "Such a horrific act of violence — towards anyone, anywhere — is unjustified. I’m grateful to the local police officers, fire, and EMS for their quick response. Let's keep holding each other close."

According to police, worshipers were attending services at 10:25 a.m. Sunday when 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, of Burton, drove his pickup truck through the church before pulling out a rifle and shooting 10 people. Two of those people have since died.

Sanford also set the church on fire, and two more deaths were confirmed when crews were finally able to search the rubble hours later.

Police shot and killed Sanford after the attack. Now, the goal is to determine what his motive for targeting the church was. According to the FBI, it is being "investigated as a targeted act of violence."