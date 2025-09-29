Grand Blanc Twp church shooting: Victim search continues after suspect sets LDS on fire during attack

The Brief Some members of the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are still unaccounted for after an attack at the church Sunday morning. At least four victims have died after a man, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, shot up the church and set the building on fire. Sanford is also dead after police shot him.



Crews continue to sift through the rubble of what was the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after an attack during Sunday service.

Police said 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, of Burton, rammed his truck into the church around 10:25 a.m. Sunday while hundreds were inside worshiping. He then pulled out a rifle and started shooting.

Before Sanford was killed by police, he also set the building on fire.

What we know:

Ten gunshot wound victims were found at the church after the shooting. All victims were taken to hospitals, where two later died.

As of Sunday night, one victim remained in critical condition, while the seven other surviving victims were listed as stable.

After authorities were able to gain access to the building that had been heavily damaged by the fire, they discovered two more bodies. Police said those victims had not been shot, and likely succumbed to the fire.

What we don't know:

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said there may be more victims found inside the burned building since there are still people unaccounted for.

The exact number of missing people is not known.

What you can do:

If your loved one is missing after attending services at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, contact the reunification number at 248-705-7352.

Churchgoers attacked during Sunday service

The attack happened about 25 minutes after church had started.

Local perspective:

According to church member Brian Taylor, the attack started with a loud bang that led people to believe there had been an accident. However, they quickly learned it was no accident when they saw a pickup truck slammed into the building and a man armed with a rifle.

"We heard a large, just a large bang," Taylor said.

He said that when church attendees went outside to help, they were faced with an unknown man armed with a rifle.

As Taylor and his wife tried to drive away, he said the suspect shot at their vehicle, causing their windshield to shatter. Taylor suffered a hand injury from shrapnel.

Dig deeper:

An official with the ATF said suspected explosives were found, but it is unclear if those were involved in the fire. It is known that gasoline was used to ignite the building.

Who is Thomas Jacob Sanford?

Police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford.

Sanford lived in Burton, about 15 minutes from the church. Sources said he had a wife and a child.

Thomas Jacob Sanford (Photo: Facebook)

Sources also confirmed that Sanford was a Marine veteran with stints in Iraq.

Grand Blanc church shooting motive

A motive for the church shooting is not known.

After the crime, authorities went to Sanford's home to begin searching in hopes of learning more.

What's next:

The recovery efforts and investigation into this attack, which the FBI is calling "a targeted act of violence," continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Additionally, the city is providing resources for those impacted by the shooting. These services will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Genesys Health Club. Then, services will be available Wednesday through Friday at the Grand Blanc Senior Center.